Bharat Forge shares drop 0.02% as Sensex falls

Shares of the Bharat Forge Ltd. traded at Rs 843.95 on BSE at 01:32PM (IST) on Friday, down 0.02 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 595.85 and a high of Rs 896.4.

Earlier in the day, the stock saw a opening.

At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 40.64 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 20.78 per share and 4.97 times its book value, as per BSE data.

A total of 9,103 shares changed hands on the counter till 01:32PM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 39307.32 crore and is part of the Auto Ancl – Others industry.

The scrip has been an outperformer , up 15.0 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 6.47 per cent gain in Sensex.

During the day, the stock moved between Rs 847.5 and Rs 837.95.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 45.25 per cent in the company as of 30-Sep-2022. FII and MF ownership in Bharat Forge Ltd. stood at 19.3 per cent and 18.04 per cent, respectively.