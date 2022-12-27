BEL shares up 0.15% as Nifty gains

NEW DELHI: Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. traded 0.15 per cent up in Tuesday’s trade at 01:48PM (IST). Around 394,708 shares changed hands on the counter.

The counter opened at Rs 99.6 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 100.3 and Rs 98.4, respectively, in the session so far. Shares of the company of Bharat Electronics Ltd. quoted a 52-week high of Rs 115.0 and a 52-week low of Rs 62.29.

Total market cap of the Bharat Electronics Ltd. stood at Rs 72549.55 crore at the time of writing this report.

Key Financials



The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 4035.38 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 25.21 per cent from previous quarter’s Rs 3222.82 crore and up 7.89 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 3740.43 crore.

The net profit for latest quarter stood at Rs 623.74 crore, down 0.12 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.

Shareholding pattern



As of 30-Sep-2022, DIIs held 21.19 per cent stake in the firm, while foreign institutional investors held 15.99 per cent and the promoters 51.14 per cent.



Valuation ratio



According to BSE data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings multiple of 26.48 and a price-to-book ratio of 4.18. A higher P/E ratio shows investors are willing to pay a higher price because of better future growth expectations. Price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and is the measure of the price that investors are ready to pay even for no growth in the business.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. belongs to the Defence Contractor industry.