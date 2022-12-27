Banks, NBFCs must be ready for market risks, tech threats: RBI

Banks and Non-Banking Financial Services Companies should tune their management strategies to face challenges from market risk, technology, consumer protection and sustainability which are set to become the pillars of future financial sector regulations, RBI said.

The Indian financial sector has weathered the Covid storm and has emerged stronger with higher capital, better asset quality and improved profitability, the RBI said in its Report on the Trends and Progress of Banking in India.

“Banks and non-banking financial institutions will have to remain prepared to face new challenges and reap emerging opportunities in this dynamic environment, keeping their focus on appropriate business models, adoption of new technologies, sustainability, stability, consumer protection and financial inclusion,” the central bank said in the report.

“The Reserve Bank’s forthcoming initiatives are expected to guide the progress of regulated entities in this direction, secure and preserve financial stability and enhance efficient functioning of markets.”

RBI has been quick to respond to the Covid pandemic with it announcing a moratorium on loan repayments, pumping in liquidity and rolling out a loans restructuring programme with stringent timelines. That has helped the financial system stable, but the global monetary tightening to fight inflation and emergence of nimble fintechs is making the RBI to tune its regulatory framework to make finance affordable and at the same time ensure stability.

“It is imperative that banks ensure due diligence and robust credit appraisal to limit credit risk,” the RBI said. The uncertainties characterising fast-changing macroeconomic scenario amidst formidable global headwinds during 2022-23 can pose new challenges to the banking sector. If downside risks materialise, asset quality could be affected.”

Fast rising interest rates have strained borrowers’ repayment capabilities. Companies are facing demand slowdown while rising input costs are impacting profit margins.

While the fast adoption of digital payments has helped propel transactions to a high level, the influence of technology is also opening doors for many unwanted practices that banks should guard against, it said.

“With the success of UPI and mass adoption of digital banking services, various concerns such as unbridled engagement of third parties, mis-selling, breach of data privacy, unfair business conduct, exorbitant interest rates, and unethical recovery practices have emerged,” the RBI said. Banks need to develop appropriate business strategies, strengthen their governance framework and implement cybersecurity measures to mitigate these concerns.”

