Bank of England accepts only 22.1 million pounds of gilts



© Reuters. A television reporter talks to camera outside the Bank of England in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls



LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England said it had accepted only 22.1 million pounds’ ($24.8 million) worth of offers in its daily bond buy-back operation aimed at reducing strains in the gilt market, and it had rejected 1.890 billion pounds’ worth.

Gilt futures fell by more than 100 ticks after the announcement.

($1 = 0.8919 pounds)