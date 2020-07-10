Baltimore, Richard Burlingame Willson Charged for Driving under Influence

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) A pedestrian struck on Eastern Boulevard late Monday night has died.

Officers were called to the scene on Eastern Boulevard near Kingston Road just after 11 p.m. on July 6 when the pedestrian attempted to cross Eastern Boulevard and stepped into the path of an oncoming Nissan Altima. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash and the driver of the Nissan did remain at the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as Stephen Richard Garrett (44) of the 2200 block of Redthorn Road, 21220, was transported by medics with critical injuries and died yesterday at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate the factors involved in this fatal crash.

The driver of the Nissan Altima has been identified as Richard Burlingame Willson, 71 years old, of the 800 block of Briar Hill Place, 21221. Willson has been charged with driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and bail has been denied.

