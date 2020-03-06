Baltimore Felon Kyle Greene Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow today sentenced Kyle Greene, age 32, of Baltimore, Maryland, today to nine years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a stolen firearm.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Jennifer C. Boone of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.

“Kyle Greene had multiple felony convictions and was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Despite that prohibition, law enforcement recovered a loaded gun that had been stolen, from under Greene’s mattress. Now Greene will serve nine years in federal prison, where there is no parole—ever,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “We are determined to work with our law enforcement partners to reduce violent crime by removing gun-toting criminals from our communities. I urge anyone who is tempted to follow Kyle Greene’s example to put down the gun. You’ll save a life, maybe even your own.”

According to Greene’s guilty plea, on February 27, 2019, members of the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) and FBI executed a search warrant at Greene’s residence. During the search, Greene was located in his bedroom. A loaded firearm was recovered from under the mattress in that room. The gun was found to have been stolen. Greene admitted that he knew the firearm was there and that it was stolen. As a result of previous felony convictions, Greene was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the FBI and the Baltimore Police Department for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew DellaBetta and Christine Goo, who prosecuted the case.

