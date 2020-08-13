Baltimore County Police Investigate Two Men Shot on Baltimore National Pike

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting on Baltimore National Pike.

Just before 8 p.m. on August 12, police responded to the 5200 block of Baltimore National Pike, 21229 for a call of an assault with injury. Responding officers found two adult males who were shot outside of the location. One victim was shot in the upper body and the other victim was shot in the lower body. The suspect fled prior to police arrival. The victims were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate this incident and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020.

Reward Offered

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.

Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP

Text: “MCS (include tip)” to CRIMES (274637)

Web tip: www.metrocrimestoppers.org

Mobile App: P3TIPS

