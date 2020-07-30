Baltimore County Police Arrest 15 Years Old Jahmon Graham & Two Adults for Stabbing Incident

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) On July 27 just before 11:30 p.m. police responded to the unit block of Acorn Circle, 21286 for a call of a fight. Upon arriving, officers discovered that all of the subjects had left the scene and six of them went to local hospitals.

The preliminary investigation revealed that several people were involved in an argument over a video that resulted in six people being stabbed. Everyone involved was known to each other and this was an isolated incident. One victim is still in the hospital in stable condition. The remaining five have been released from the hospital.

Jahmon Graham (15) of the unit block of Acorn Circle, 21286 was charged as an adult with attempted first and second-degree murder as well as first and second-degree assault. Mary Wilson (20) of the 1000 block of East Biddle St., 21202 was charged with first and second-degree assault. Krystal McKeever (32) of the unit block of Acorn Circle, 21286 was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second degree assault.

Graham and McKeever were released on their own recognizance after a bail review hearing. Wilson has since been released after posting a $15,000.00 bail.

