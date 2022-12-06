Axie Infinity and Cryptoons Are Changing The Crypto Market – Bitcoinist

The arrival of cryptocurrency brought about unexpected changes to the way money is made. The concept of digital currencies was unheard of ten years ago. Now, it has become one of the smartest ways to attain financial freedom. The crypto market provides the opportunity for millions of people from all parts of the world to achieve financial independence by investing in the crypto assets of their choice. Investors are encouraged to put their money where their mouth is and watch their hunches make tremendous profits. Ever since the days of the first crypto asset, financial freedom has become as easy as pie.

Since the crypto market has proven itself as a solid financial market, many investors and developers have trooped into the market to make their mark. The crypto market has a low bar of entry, thus allowing all developers to flood their projects into the market at will. This has created an oversaturation of the market with the good, the bad, and the ugly. This also provides a lot of options for investors to wade through before making their final choice. However, in the midst of the numerous options, Axie Infinity (AXS) and Cryptoons ($CTOON) stand out as potential game changers in the crypto market.

Axie Infinity (Axs): The First Choice For Gamers

The crypto-verse has been developed to cater to more than just coins. By making use of blockchain technology, the crypto sphere accommodates several battling game ventures like Axie Infinity (AXS). The crypto asset is player-owned and controlled by the users of the game. Through its native token, called Axies, the gaming platform allows its players to play, create, and trade token-based assets.

The protocol is a conglomeration of several axis structures that have their own variables. These different body parts come together to form a unique theme that resonates with several crypto users and gamers. The protocol makes use of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, to improve the user experience. The NFTs are focused on the fighting characteristics that will enhance the physical aspects of the winning team. It also helps boost the game’s participation statistics.

Axie Infinity (AXS) offers more than just the fun of the game. With the protocol, dedicated gamers can also fatten their bank accounts as they improve their skills. A simple game can drastically enhance the earnings of players. Purchasing and trading virtual goods is another way users of the platform can make money through the platform.

Axie Infinity (AXS) has developed a community of dedicated users who appreciate the thought process that went into creating the crypto asset. With Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), the members of the community can have a say in the continued development of crypto assets. This ensures that Axie Infinity (AXS) continues to move in the right direction that benefits the users most of all.

CRYPTOONS ($CTOON): Hitting the Crypto Market with a Bang

Although the crypto market has a number of interesting coins, it definitely has room for one more. Cryptoons ($CTOON) is a new coin that intends to shake up the crypto market. The coin offers something different as it targets a neglected aspect of the crypto market. With more than enough data to back their stance, Cryptoons ($CTOON) offers its services to the manga, webtoon, and comic book industries.

By providing a market for them, creators and users now have a marketplace to purchase, sell, and even enjoy their works. Cryptoons ($CTOON) intends to bring the best out of the manga and comics industries by supporting them in their artwork. The platform has an NFT factory where the creators of these comics can sell their works in exchange for financial rewards. The token might be new, but it is loaded with exciting features that will compete with the top guns in the coming days.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.