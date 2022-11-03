Axie Infinity And BudBlockz: How Do They Fare In The Crypto Market? – TronWeekly

Within the crypto space, thousands of projects intend to utilize Decentralized Finance (DeFi) in numerous ways, many of which aim to capture a different portion of the market.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a project that saw a considerable level of popularity and appeal because it shifted its focus entirely on the GameFi section of crypto, where it introduced play-to-earn (P2E) elements, essentially appealing to gamers on a global level.

However, BudBlockz (BLUNT) is a project that has shifted its focus to a different portion of the financial sector. Specifically, it aims to disrupt and enhance how people interact with the cannabis space globally.

Today, we will go over both of these projects, see what they are all about, and how they fare in the future of the crypto market. Let’s dive in.

Axie Infinity (AXS) and Its Portion of Crypto

Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based game where players are provided with the opportunity to buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that come in the form of cute monsters that they can take care of as pets, breed, and eventually pin against one another in battle.

This concept showcases that Axie Infinity is tailored toward the gaming crowd and those that want to interact with DeFi and the blockchain in a fun and exciting way.

The game features multiple tokens, and NFTs, all of which provide value to the player. AXS is the native cryptocurrency, but there’s also the Smooth Love Potion (SPL) token that enables players to breed the pets. Pets can then be bought or sold on an NFT marketplace, giving even more value to the player.

This interactivity and the numerous developments that this project has undergone ensure that it has a place in the future of crypto, as it is ever-evolving and ever-expanding. It is the benchmark that other GameFi projects are following.

BudBlockz (BLUNT) and its Portion of Crypto

BudBlockz, on the other hand, is a project that aims to provide any person with access to the cannabis market. Users can buy the native cryptocurrency known as $BLUNT or the Ganja Guruz NFTs that are a part of the ecosystem.

By doing so, they can interact with the e-commerce platform in numerous ways. They can even begin making fractionalized investments in dispensaries, farms, CBD manufacturers, or any other available option featured in the store.

Here, users are incentivized to hold onto their $BLUNT cryptocurrencies because they also fill the role of being a governance token, which means that they can make decisions on the future of BudBlockz.

Since the cannabis market has been forecasted to reach a global market cap of 176.5 billion USD, this project is in a unique position where it is targeting a vast industry through using blockchain technology in a space where it does not have too much competition. This means that BudBlockz can fare well in the crypto space and enable anyone access to an asset class that might otherwise be unavailable to them.

