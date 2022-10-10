Finance

Avoiding a bad boss – and joining the right team

October 10, 2022
Hattie Francis

University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business

Do your research to avoid joining a team that isn't a good fit.

When interviewing for a new job, remember that you’re assessing the company and the team you’ll be working with as much as they’re interviewing you. Start by researching the company and key players through their website, LinkedIn, online news articles and databases.

But while online sources can be helpful, the best source of information about a new team and boss is through conversations with current and former employees. Along with understanding the company’s mission and values, you’ll want to get a handle on the culture.

Ideally, you’ll have the chance to discuss team culture and dynamics and the boss’ management style through conversations with your professional or alumni connections, outside of the formal interview process. But if this isn’t possible, ask about the culture during the interview process.

Rachel Loock is the associate director of Executive MBA Career Coaching, Programming and Outreach at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.

Specifically, probe to see if the team you’ll be working with is a good fit — and that includes the boss. Understanding how employees work together and your new supervisor’s management style is critical to ensuring the work environment aligns with your personality and values. 

Know yourself

Before reaching the final interview stage, determine what cultural factors are important to you. Reflect on positive experiences with teams you’ve been on in the past and strong working relationships with current or previous bosses. For example, do you prefer working in a highly collaborative environment? Do you like to work within the broad outlines of a project and determine how to execute it, or do you want more detailed guidance? Is recognition for a job well done important to you? Self-awareness about your preferences and past successful (and unsuccessful) working relationships can help to inform what will work best for you in a new role. 