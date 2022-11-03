Auto parts supplier Aptiv profit rises on strong vehicle demand



(Reuters) -Auto parts supplier Aptiv Plc posted a rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, aided by price hikes and improving vehicle production as automakers rush to meet demand.

Auto suppliers have been raising prices across the board to shift the burden of spiking energy and input costs, and Aptiv Chief Executive Kevin Clark had said in the prior quarter that the company was taking several steps to help protect its margin amid worsening economic conditions in Europe.

Aptiv’s net income rose to $286 million, or $1.05 per share, in the quarter through September, from $86 million, or $0.32 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $4.6 billion, up 26% from $3.7 billion a year earlier.