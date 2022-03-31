Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Houston, Texas

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica P. Medina will travel to Houston, Texas, from March 31 to April 1, to participate in discussions on protecting our ocean and fighting plastic pollution at the 31st Annual Conference of the Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ). These discussions will set the stage for the Our Ocean Conference which the United States will co-host with Palau in Koror, April 13-14.