Assistant Secretary Holmgren’s Travel to Texas

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

On Monday, September 12, Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence and Research Brett Holmgren will travel to Austin, Texas, for the University of Texas (UT)-Austin’s National Security Career Fair. He will deliver the keynote address, “The Future of Intelligence Support to Diplomacy,” join a panel discussion on national security, and participate in recruitment events. Assistant Secretary Holmgren, alongside Diplomat-in-Residence Kris Sivertson, will meet with faculty and students from the Austin area, including those from UT-Austin and Huston-Tillotson University, and members of the public to highlight the opportunities and rewards of public service careers in intelligence and foreign affairs.

More information on U.S. Department of State careers is available at careers.state.gov.