Asian Stocks Surge as Oil and Rate Risks Rise

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 7, 2026 (STL.News) Overseas stock markets delivered a sharply divided message Monday as semiconductor stocks powered major rallies in Japan and South Korea, while rising oil prices, escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, and renewed expectations for higher interest rates weighed on other global markets.

South Korea produced the strongest performance among major Asian markets, with the KOSPI soaring 4.61% to 6,995.39, bringing the benchmark within striking distance of the 7,000 level. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 2.12% to 66,399.84.

The strength was not universal.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.93%, India’s Nifty 50 fell about 0.50%, and Singapore’s Straits Times slipped 0.17%. Mainland Chinese markets were mixed, while European stocks opened cautiously as investors faced another rise in oil prices and the possibility of further central bank tightening.

The contrasting moves illustrate an increasingly complicated global investment environment: enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and semiconductor demand remains strong enough to drive some stock markets sharply higher, but inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical instability are creating substantial risks for the broader market.

Stocks Surge – Major Overseas Market Snapshot

Market Index Close Change South Korea KOSPI 6,995.39 +4.61% Japan Nikkei 225 66,399.84 +2.12% China Shenzhen Component 13,774.92 +1.91% Taiwan TAIEX 47,326.27 +1.67% Japan TOPIX 4,125.80 +0.55% China Shanghai Composite 3,932.70 +0.07% Australia S&P/ASX 200 9,010.90 +0.06% Singapore Straits Times 5,792.28 -0.17% India Nifty 50 23,779.15 -0.50% Hong Kong Hang Seng 25,413.12 -0.93%

The Asian closing figures show seven of the 10 benchmarks above finishing higher Monday, although the gains were heavily concentrated in markets with significant semiconductor exposure.

Stocks Surge – South Korea Leads the Global Rally

South Korea was the standout.

The KOSPI surged 308.18 points, or 4.61%, to 6,995.39, driven largely by enormous gains in the country’s semiconductor companies.

Samsung Electronics gained approximately 5.7%, while SK Hynix advanced more than 8%.

The significance extends beyond South Korea. Samsung and SK Hynix are major participants in the global semiconductor and memory industries, making their shares key indicators of investor expectations for artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centers, and advanced computing.

Investors appear willing to keep buying semiconductor companies despite rising bond yields and expectations that global interest rates could stay higher for longer.

That creates one of the central contradictions currently facing financial markets.

Higher interest rates generally pressure the valuations of technology and other growth-oriented companies. However, expectations for continued AI infrastructure spending remain strong enough to overcome those concerns in some markets.

South Korea’s performance Monday demonstrated the strength of that trade.

Japan’s Nikkei Jumps More Than 2%

Japanese stocks also participated strongly in the technology rally.

The Nikkei 225 climbed 1,378.90 points, or 2.12%, to 66,399.84.

The broader TOPIX gained a much smaller 0.55% to 4,125.80, suggesting the rally was disproportionately concentrated among large technology and semiconductor-related companies.

Japan’s market is simultaneously dealing with another potentially important development: expectations that the Bank of Japan could raise interest rates again.

Markets are assigning a significant probability to a quarter-point Bank of Japan increase at its September meeting, while the Japanese yen has strengthened against the dollar.

The combination of a stronger yen and expectations for higher Japanese interest rates would ordinarily create headwinds for Japanese stocks, particularly major exporters.

For now, enthusiasm surrounding semiconductor and AI-related companies is overcoming those concerns.

Stocks Mixed – China Delivers a Mixed Performance

Mainland China’s performance was much less straightforward.

The Shanghai Composite barely moved, gaining 0.07% to 3,932.70.

The Shenzhen Component, however, advanced 1.91% to 13,774.92, reflecting considerably stronger demand for technology-oriented stocks.

That divergence reinforces the broader theme emerging from Monday’s trading: investors were not necessarily buying Asian equities indiscriminately.

They were particularly interested in technology and semiconductor exposure.

The same phenomenon was visible in Taiwan, where the TAIEX gained 1.67% to 47,326.27.

Stocks Rise – Hong Kong Falls Nearly 1%

Hong Kong moved in the opposite direction.

The Hang Seng Index declined 0.93% to 25,413.12, surrendering part of its previous session’s gains.

India also fell, with the Nifty 50 down about 0.50% to 23,779.15, while Singapore’s Straits Times fell 0.17%.

Those declines provide an important counterweight to the dramatic gains in Seoul and Tokyo.

Monday was not a broad global risk rally.

Instead, it was largely a technology-driven Asian rally occurring against a much more cautious global macroeconomic backdrop.

US Stock Market is Closed Today – Strong U.S. Jobs Report Changes Fed Expectations

One of the most important market-moving events occurred Friday in the United States.

The U.S. economy added 162,000 jobs in August, well above economists’ expectations of about 65,000. The unemployment rate remained at 4.1%, while employment figures for June and July were revised higher by a combined 55,000 jobs.

The strong labor market report changed expectations surrounding the Federal Reserve.

Instead of debating when the Fed might begin easing monetary policy, investors are again confronting the possibility of another interest-rate increase.

Market pricing following the employment report placed the probability of a September Fed rate increase around 58% to 60%.

That possibility contributed to rising Treasury yields.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield moved near 4.78%, approaching levels not seen since late 2023.

A sustained move toward 5% would represent an increasingly serious challenge for equity valuations, borrowing costs, mortgages, corporate financing and other risk assets.

Oil Approaches $97 as Iran Tensions Escalate.

Oil may now represent the most unpredictable variable facing global markets.

Brent crude moved toward $97 per barrel Monday, following a gain of nearly 10% during the previous week.

The increase followed another escalation between the United States and Iran involving vessels in and around the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has also indicated plans for a restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz and a new shipping route developed with Oman.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategically important energy transportation corridors. Any sustained disruption or threat to shipping can quickly affect global crude prices.

Brent was trading around $96 to $97 per barrel Monday, while U.S. crude remained above $91.

Oil at those levels creates an additional problem for central banks.

The concern is no longer simply whether geopolitical tensions will disrupt energy supplies.

The concern is that expensive energy could produce another inflationary impulse at precisely the moment central banks were hoping inflation would continue moving lower.

Higher Oil Complicates the Inflation Fight

Energy prices eventually affect far more than gasoline.

Higher crude prices can increase transportation, manufacturing, agricultural, aviation and shipping expenses. Businesses may ultimately pass at least part of those increases to consumers.

That makes the combination of a strong American labor market and expensive oil particularly significant.

The Federal Reserve is confronting an economy that appears stronger than previously expected, while energy costs simultaneously threaten to put renewed upward pressure on inflation.

That explains why investors are paying unusually close attention to the next U.S. inflation report.

The August Consumer Price Index is scheduled for Friday.

Economists broadly expect core prices to increase around 0.2% for the month, although a 0.3% reading could significantly affect interest-rate expectations.

A hotter-than-expected inflation report could strengthen arguments for the Federal Reserve to increase rates at its September 16 meeting.

European Markets Face Their Own Rate Problem

Europe opened Monday much more cautiously than Asia.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped in early trading as higher oil prices increased inflation concerns.

Energy stocks benefited from higher crude prices, but the broader European market struggled to establish direction.

Germany’s DAX was approximately flat during early trading, while London’s FTSE 100 was also subdued.

Europe faces many of the same inflationary pressures confronting the United States, potentially compounded by the continent’s sensitivity to global energy markets.

The European Central Bank is widely expected to increase interest rates by 25 basis points Thursday, bringing its policy rate to 2.75%.

Markets are also assigning a substantial probability to another increase before the end of 2026.

That creates another potentially significant headwind for European equities.

Geopolitics Add Another Layer of Risk

Investors are simultaneously dealing with political uncertainty in Europe and continuing instability in the Middle East.

The latest U.S.-Iran escalation has become particularly important because of its potential impact on energy markets.

The market does not necessarily need the Strait of Hormuz to close for prices to increase.

Even the possibility of disruption can increase shipping costs, insurance expenses and the geopolitical risk premium embedded in crude prices.

If Brent moves decisively above $100, the inflation outlook could become considerably more complicated.

Central banks could then face an uncomfortable combination of slowing economic activity, elevated inflation and higher borrowing costs.

Three Forces Are Driving Global Markets

The overnight session reveals three major forces competing for control of global financial markets.

Artificial intelligence and semiconductors remain powerful bullish forces.

The enormous gains in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan demonstrate that investors remain willing to commit significant capital to companies positioned to benefit from AI infrastructure spending.

Interest rates are becoming a larger threat.

The stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report has raised expectations for another Federal Reserve rate increase. At the same time, the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan also face pressure to tighten monetary policy.

Oil and geopolitics remain the major wildcard.

Brent crude approaching $100 creates inflation risks that could force central banks to keep monetary policy restrictive longer than investors previously anticipated.

Those three forces are pulling markets in different directions.

What Wall Street Should Watch Next

U.S. markets are closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday, meaning Wall Street will not immediately provide its verdict on Monday’s overseas developments.

Trading resumes Tuesday.

That makes Tuesday’s U.S. session particularly important because investors will simultaneously digest the Asian technology rally, higher oil prices, elevated Treasury yields, and shifting expectations around the Federal Reserve.

The next major economic event will be the August inflation report on Friday.

A relatively benign inflation reading could calm concerns that the Federal Reserve needs to raise rates immediately.

A stronger-than-expected number could do the opposite, particularly if crude oil remains near current levels.

Investors should also watch the 10-year Treasury yield. A sustained move toward or above 5% could place substantial pressure on stock valuations.

Oil represents another critical threshold.

Brent moving above $100 would likely raise concerns that the energy shock is becoming large enough to affect inflation, consumer spending, and economic growth materially.

Global Markets Enter a Critical Week

Monday’s overseas trading provides reasons for both optimism and caution.

The semiconductor rally shows investors still see substantial growth opportunities tied to artificial intelligence. South Korea’s extraordinary 4.61% gain and Japan’s 2.12% advance would normally indicate powerful risk appetite.

But beneath those headline numbers, the global environment is considerably less comfortable.

Hong Kong and India declined. European markets opened cautiously. Oil approached $97. Treasury yields remained elevated. The Federal Reserve is once again being forced to consider another rate increase, while the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan face their own tightening decisions.

The result is a market increasingly divided between technology optimism and macroeconomic risk.

For investors, Friday’s U.S. inflation report could help determine which side gains control.

If inflation continues cooling despite higher energy prices, the technology rally could gain additional support.

If inflation surprises to the upside while crude remains elevated, expectations for higher interest rates could intensify rapidly.

For now, overseas markets are sending a clear but complicated message: investors remain enthusiastic about AI and semiconductor growth, but higher oil prices, geopolitical instability, and the renewed possibility of global interest-rate increases are making the broader financial environment increasingly difficult to ignore.

You can also view this article at USPress.News.