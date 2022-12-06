Asia-Pacific markets mixed after Wall Street sold off overnight as fears mounted that the Fed will continue hiking rates

loveguli/E+ via Getty Images Japan +0.24%. Japan data – October real wages fall the hardest since June of 2015; have fallen 2.6% y/y in October (September was -1.2%). China -0.21%. Chinese financial markets will pause trade for three minutes on Tuesday morning to mourn former President Jiang Zemin who died last week, according to a notice on the People’s Bank of China’s website. Reuters reported on Monday that China could announce a further relaxation of Covid curbs as early as Wednesday, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter. Hong Kong -1.29%. Australia -0.47%. Australian data: Q3 current account misses big time at -2.3bn AUD (expected +6.2bn). Australian weekly consumer confidence survey, fell to 82.7 this week India -0.49%. Overnight on Wallstreet, major US indices are closing sharply lower to start the new trading week. Better than expected ISM -non manufacturing index, sent yields moving to the upside, the USD higher and stocks to the downside. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell -482.80 points or -1.40% at 33947.10. The S&P 500 fell -72.88 points or -1.79% at 3998.83. The Nasdaq Composite fell -221.55 points or -1.93% at 11239.95. Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, after a G-7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea. Brent crude futures had risen 66 cents to $83.34 a barrel by 0108 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 70 cents to $77.63 a barrel. Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, helped by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar, which makes the greenback-priced bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,775.69 per ounce as of 0224 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,787.10. The dollar index was down 0.2%. Spot silver climbed 1.2% to $22.52. Platinum was up 0.5% to $1,002.50 and palladium gained 0.6% to $1,886.63. U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.08%; S&P 500 +0.04%; Nasdaq -0.08%.