Ashok Leyland shares gain 0.34% as Sensex falls

Shares of the . traded at Rs 145.55 on BSE at 10:56AM (IST) on Friday, up 0.34 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 93.2 and a high of Rs 169.4.

Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up opening.

At the prevailing price, the stock traded at 170.7 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs 0.85 per share and 4.71 times its book value, as per BSE data.

A total of 220,407 shares changed hands on the counter till 10:56AM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 42785.31 crore and is part of the Auto – Cars/UV/CV industry.

The scrip has been an outperformer , up 14.16 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 9.89 per cent gain in Sensex.

During the day, the stock moved between Rs 146.7 and Rs 145.4.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 0.0 per cent in the company as of 30-Sep-2022. FII and MF ownership in Ashok Leyland Ltd. stood at 14.91 per cent and 14.81 per cent, respectively.