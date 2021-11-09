Ashland: Steven Halley Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Ashland Man, Steven Halley Sentenced to 152 Months for Armed Methamphetamine Trafficking

ASHLAND, KY (STL.News) An Ashland man Steven Halley, 28, was sentenced to 152 months in federal prison on Monday, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to Halley’s plea agreement, he admitted that, on September 30, 2020, he was stopped by law enforcement for carless driving, in Boyd County. He was not a licensed driver and had methamphetamine and a handgun in the car. Law enforcement found him in possession of a .38 gun and 23.98 grams of methamphetamine. Halley was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior felony convictions.

Halley pleaded guilty in July 2021.

Under federal law, Halley must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division; and Bobby Jack Woods, Sheriff, Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Greenfield.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, Acting U.S. Attorney Shier coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today