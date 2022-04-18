Arkansas Governor Launches “Fast Break with Asa” Podcast

Governor Hutchinson Launches “Fast Break with Asa” Podcast

LITTLE ROCK, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson has launched “Fast Break with Asa,” a conversation with the Governor hosted by Jay Bir. Topics will range from foreign policy to economic development to basketball strategy.

The first episode was released today, Monday, April 18, to podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Anchor.fm, Spotify, Amazon, Stitcher, and more. A video version is available on the Governor’s YouTube channel at this LINK.

Asa Hutchinson was elected the 46th Governor of Arkansas in 2014. In 1996, he won the first of three successive terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, serving Arkansas’s Third District. In 2001, President George W. Bush appointed him director of the Drug Enforcement Administration. In 2003, he was named undersecretary for Transportation and Border Security in the Department of Homeland Security.