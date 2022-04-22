Arizona: State of Emergency For Fire in Coconino County

Governor Ducey Declares State of Emergency For Tunnel Fire in Coconino County

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey has declared a State of Emergency for the fast-growing Tunnel Fire in Coconino County to assist impacted communities with the resources needed to respond to and recover from the fire’s destruction.

The Tunnel Fire has burned more than 19,000 acres and the fire is zero percent contained. More than 260 firefighters and personnel have been deployed. More than 750 households in the area have been evacuated.

“Our team is on the ground working with first responders to monitor the Tunnel Fire in Coconino County,” said Governor Ducey. “As strong winds fuel fires across Arizona, we are doing everything we can to keep Arizonans safe. We pray for the safety of the responders and firefighters in Northern Arizona, and are thankful for their dedication to protecting the lives, pets and property of Arizonans. Our prayers are with the residents affected by the fire and we encourage everyone in the area to follow the guidance of fire officials, stay safe and respond to any evacuation notices. We will continue to monitor the situation and deploy additional resources as necessary.”

The latest information on the fire is here: LINK

View the Governor’s Declaration of Emergency HERE