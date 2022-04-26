Arizona Governor Kicks Off Victims’ Rights Week

Governor Ducey Kicks Off Victims’ Rights Week With Signing Ceremonies For Two Victims’ Rights Bills

Bills Will Help Protect Arizonans From Antisemitic Crimes, Strengthen Emergency Orders Of Protection

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey held a ceremonial signing for two bills aimed at strengthening protections for Arizona crime victims.

The bill signings kick off Arizona Crime Victims’ Right Week, which recognizes Arizona’s national leadership in establishing constitutional rights for crime victims.

H.B. 2675

House Bill 2675, sponsored by Representative Leo Biasiucci of Lake Havasu City, requires the Arizona Department of Public Safety to collect information about criminal offenses that reveal any evidence of prejudice based on antisemitism.

“Antisemitism remains a serious problem in our state and around the country,” said Governor Ducey at the signing ceremony. “I’m hopeful this legislation will help us fight antisemitism. We must continue to do all we can to protect Arizonans from antisemitism and ensure those of the Jewish faith are treated with respect, dignity, and humanity. Thank you to Rep. Biasiucci for sponsoring this legislation and leading on this issue.”

There were 733 acts of antisemitism nationwide in 2021, with 34 of those incidents in Arizona.

The bill also adds the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism to Arizona statute. By further defining antisemitism in statute, criminal justice agencies will be enabled to determine when crimes are committed out of prejudice.

“This critical legislation will confront antisemitic crimes, bias and discrimination,” said Rep. Biasiucci. “With a standard definition of antisemitism, our state law enforcement will be empowered to stop these horrible incidents. Under Governor Ducey’s leadership, Arizona has taken many actions to protect Arizonans from antisemitism. Today is another step in the right direction.”

H.B. 2604

The Governor also held a ceremonial signing for H.B. 2604 today, which increases the duration of an order of protection, allowing victims of a crime additional time to take measures for safety. The legislation was signed into law Friday.

“We want to ensure all victims can receive support in every corner of our state,” said Governor Ducey at the ceremony. “The bill in front of us is the latest action we’re taking to protect Arizonans who are victims of crime. With this law, victims can feel safe and secure for

longer without having to repeat the same judicial process. I want to thank Rep. Shawnna Bolick for sponsoring this legislation and advocating for Arizonans who are victims of crime.”

H.B. 2604 was passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. The bill further protects victims of crimes by doubling the duration of an order of protection to two years and increasing the duration of an emergency order to seven days.

“Victims of a crime should feel protected by their state and not live in fear for their safety,” said Rep. Shawnna Bolick of Phoenix, who sponsored the bill. “It was an honor to sponsor a bill that defends victims’ rights and helps to secure their safety. Thank you again to Governor Ducey for his continued commitment to crime victims.”

The Governor was joined by Senators Sonny Borrelli, David Gowan and Victoria Steele, and Representatives Walt Blackman, Paul Boyer, Alma Hernandez, Daniel Hernandez, Jennifer Jermaine, Robert Meza and Quang Nguyen, as well as House Speaker Rusty Bowers.

Additional Bills Signed

The Governor also signed 15 additional bills today, including: