Arizona Governor Ducey Proclaims Arizona School Choice Week

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared this week, January 26 through February 1, 2020, Arizona School Choice Week to highlight the importance of providing effective education options for all Arizona students and families.

“In Arizona, we’re proud to be a national leader in school choice,” said Governor Ducey. “From open enrollment to public charter schools to Education Savings Accounts and more, Arizona families have a wide range of options to pursue, options that are helping improve results while driving innovation. My thanks to all the educators, school leaders, parents and family members working to ensure all Arizona kids have access to a high-quality education that’s best for them.”

Arizona recently celebrated 25 years of charter school success. According to the Arizona Charter Schools Association, Arizona’s more than 550 public charter schools make up 28 percent of the state’s total schools. More than 200,000 Arizona students are enrolled in charter schools, making up 18 percent of Arizona’s public school enrollment.

Arizona also offers Open Enrollment for its public school districts. Open Enrollment allows students to apply for admission to any public school depending on available classroom space. Additionally, Education Scholarship Accounts offers students a wide range of educational services outside home-based education, tutoring and educational therapies. Students eligible for these services include students living on tribal lands, those with special needs, children of military families and those in failing schools.

