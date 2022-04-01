Arizona Governor Ducey Calls On To Maintain Title 42

Arizona Governor Ducey Calls On Biden Administration To Maintain Title 42

“They Want To Pour Gasoline On The Fire”

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey released the following statement regarding the Biden administration’s announcement of their plan to lift Title 42 on May 23.

“In Arizona, our brave law enforcement professionals are working hard to protect border communities, all Arizonans and migrants. Yet the worst border crisis in over 20 years continues to receive no attention from the federal government. The Biden administration and Congress have turned a blind eye to our southern border for over a year now, and it’s devastating our communities.

“Title 42 is one of the last measures still in place that helps our border agents do their jobs — and it’s only still in effect because of the advocacy of border governors like Governor Abbott and myself. President Biden is now trying to repeal it to make a political statement.

“Title 42 allows federal officials to prohibit the entry of those who potentially pose a health risk. Even as we emerge out of the pandemic, this is a no-brainer policy that protects the health and well-being of American citizens. The removal of Title 42 will cause considerable harm to Arizona’s border communities, our state and our entire country.

“Customs and Border Protection since October 1, 2021 has encountered over 830,000 migrants — more than double the number at this time last year, and four times the number two years ago.

“Arizona has taken proactive measures to mitigate the crisis at the border and protect our state. We deployed the National Guard and invested $55 million toward that support mission, and this year’s budget proposes an additional $50 million in the Border Security Fund. Local law enforcement officials like Sheriff Mark Dannels, Sheriff Leon Wilmot and their teams have also worked around the clock to maintain law and order and keep our neighborhoods safe.

“It’s the federal government’s job to secure our border. Yet President Biden, Vice President Harris and Secretary Mayorkas have paid no mind to this crisis, and now they want to pour gasoline on the fire by lifting Title 42.

“What’s happening at the southern border is a national security crisis, a public safety crisis and a humanitarian crisis. The safety of our nation depends on effective policies like Title 42. Lifting it will severely impact our country, and the Biden administration must keep it in place.”

In July 2021, Governor Ducey successfully lobbied the Biden administration to continue Title 42 border protections and called on Congress to protect Title 42 from future Biden interference.