Arizona Celebrates Native American Heritage Month

PHOENIX, AZ (STL.News) Governor Doug Ducey issued a proclamation naming November 2021 Native American Heritage Month in Arizona to recognize the historical, cultural and economic contributions of Native Americans in Arizona.

“Native American communities are an integral part of Arizona,” said Governor Ducey. “Their diverse culture, rich history and vibrant heritage strengthen our state, and we are thankful for all their contributions. This month, we are proud to recognize November as Native American Heritage Month.”

Arizona is home to 22 Tribal Nations that comprise approximately 28 percent of Arizona’s land base.

This year’s legislative session included two bills that impacted Arizona’s Native American communities. In April, Governor Ducey signed a historic tribal-state gaming compact amendment that modernized gaming in Arizona. The Governor also signed legislation allowing Native American students in communities across Arizona to wear traditional tribal regalia at their graduation.

