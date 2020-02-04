Application Period Open for Department of State and Environmental Protection Agency Virtual Air Quality Fellowship

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Applications are now being accepted for the U.S. Department of State (DOS) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Virtual Air Quality Fellowship program. This fellowship is a vital component of DOS and EPA’s collaborative efforts to improve access to continuous air quality data worldwide. The fellowship program is managed by the Greening Diplomacy Initiative in the Office of Management Strategy and Solutions.

Fellows will volunteer for 10-20 hours per month for one year by providing technical and/or policy support for a U.S. embassy or consulate. While the fellowship is virtual, some posts have sponsored visits by their fellows to their country to help advance management and diplomatic objectives.

In the first four years of the program, fellows have performed a wide variety of activities, including: assisting posts in understanding how to leverage data for decision-making; estimating air pollution patterns using satellite-based models of fine particulate (PM2.5) where monitoring data is unavailable; meeting with local government officials to discuss air quality reporting best practices; developing local air quality forecasting tools; and advising posts on maintaining embassy air quality monitors.

The ideal candidate has air quality monitoring expertise and/or an understanding of air quality policy efforts and related health impacts. Fellows must be U.S. citizens. The fellowship is unpaid. The application link is available at https://www.state.gov/global-air-quality-fellowship/. The application period is open through February 28, 2020. Please note that this is a separate fellowship from the Embassy Science Fellowship program.

About the Department’s Air Quality Monitoring Program: Air pollution is a serious and growing health threat worldwide. Yet, in many areas, real-time air quality data is either poorly used or unavailable. By early spring 2020, more than 60 U.S. embassies and consulates will be reporting real-time air quality data to EPA AirNow. This data can help U.S. citizens and government personnel overseas make informed health decisions and mitigate health risks from air pollution, as well as enhance the availability of ambient air quality data and expertise around the world. For further information, please contact the Greening Diplomacy Initiative air quality team at dosair@state.gov and visit https://www.state.gov/environmental-innovation/#airquality.

