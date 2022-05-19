20th Anniversary of Timor-Leste’s Restoration of Independence

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I would like to extend congratulations on the 20th anniversary of Timor-Leste’s Restoration of Independence. The Timorese people have much to be proud of in their nation’s young history, ensuring remarkable levels of freedoms – of political choice, of the press, of religion – that allows democracy to flourish. Your unwavering commitment to the principle of human rights has been an important and welcome voice in the international community and within the Indo-Pacific region.

We share with you the importance of this day, as it also marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of our bilateral diplomatic relations. We are proud of our deepening partnership, which is rooted in shared democratic values, emerging economic opportunities, and growing people-to-people ties. We look forward to working together to address some of the greatest global challenges our two countries face and to strengthening our enduring friendship in the future as we strive for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

