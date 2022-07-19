Andres Chacon Sentenced for Drug Trafficking

Recidivist Drug Trafficker, Andres Chacon Is Sentenced To 16+ Years In Federal Prison

U.S. Attorney Dena J. King announced today that Andres Chacon, 46, of Anderson, South Carolina, was sentenced to 194 months in prison and five years of supervised release for drug trafficking.

According to filed documents and court proceedings, on March 5, 2019, Chacon sold two kilograms of high-purity methamphetamine to an undercover investigator in Union County. In sentencing Chacon, the Court considered the defendant’s prior convictions for Unlawful Carry of Weapon and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in South Carolina State court in 2009, after which he absconded from court supervision.

In 2014, Chacon was also convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in South Carolina federal court, after which he also absconded from court supervision and was later caught with two kilograms of heroin and $90,000 in cash.

This case is the result of Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation which has led to the seizure of 18+ kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and over one kilogram of cocaine. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles criminal organizations using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach

In making today’s announcement, U.S. Attorney King commended the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Mint Hill Police Department, Monroe Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Cornelius Police Department, and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant United States Attorney Steven Kaufman, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today