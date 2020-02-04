An Evolution In Home Buying: How Scott Gillen’s Next Generation Brokerage, “Unvarnished,” Will Disrupt The Real Estate Industry

MALIBU, Calif. (STL.News) – Scott Gillen, the visionary creator behind the 15 masterfully designed residences in The Malibu Series, has announced the official launch of his game-changing luxury brokerage, Unvarnished. Mr. Gillen intends to disrupt the current brokerage model through direct connection, transparency, personalization, efficiency and innovation. With the introduction of this new brokerage division, Unvarnished will offer prospective homebuyers a direct connection to Gillen — from curation and construction to closing —and true concierge service.

Attracting the most formidable connectors in Los Angeles luxury real estate, Mr. Gillen, who is well-known for his record breaking purchase of 24-acres of oceanfront land in Malibu for $50 million in 2017 now known as The Case, and his warm minimalist aesthetic that consistently achieves market-topping prices, is currently recruiting by invitation only an elite group of brokers to comprise his Unvarnished team.

“I never sit still and have always pushed myself to innovate and evolve so it is a natural progression to directly sell the homes I build,” said Scott Gillen, founder of Unvarnished. “As the real estate industry seems to be touting brokerages as ‘bigger is better,’ I believe Unvarnished’s boutique, personalized and directly transparent approach, along with the expertise provided by Side, will be embraced by the high and ultra-high-end real estate buyer. After many years of curating and constructing one-of-a-kind homes, I’m looking forward to this evolution and having a direct and unfiltered line of communication with every interested buyer so they can truly understand the passionate hand craftmanship and planning behind every house we build.”

Mr. Gillen strategically engaged Side — the only VC funded real estate technology company that transforms agents, teams, local brokers, and developers into market-leading boutique brands to serve as his back office rather than build the infrastructure from scratch.

“Scott has proven to be an unstoppable creative force in the real estate industry,” said Guy Gal, CEO and Co-founder of Side. “With Side empowering his team of top-performing agents with the latest technology that will seamlessly manage all of their back-end operations, they can focus exclusively on the Unvarnished hands-on, rigorous, artisanal approach to turning dreams into reality.”

Unvarnished will exclusively list all homes created by Scott Gillen starting with The Malibu Series, including the debut of oceanfront home Case No. 2 hitting the market today for $100 million and the return of mountaintop estate The New Castle to the market, listed at $75 million. Case No. 2 spans over three acres and over 10,000 square-feet of impeccable design with panoramic views of the Queen’s Necklace, including the world renowned Surfrider and Malibu Colony beaches. Featuring five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, Case No. 2 is a true masterpiece complete with a great room overlooking a 132-foot long infinity pool, perfectly symmetrical clean lines framing 360-degree views, the most exquisite materials and Gillen’s distinct, warm minimalist design.