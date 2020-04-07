Amos Roberts and Woman Charged With Armed Robbery of Drive-Through Restaurants in Miami Gardens

(STL.News) – Two South Florida residents appeared in federal court today on charges of using an assault firearm to rob money from drive-through cashiers at a Miami Gardens Burger King and a Miami Gardens Wendy’s.

According to the criminal complaint affidavit, on March 31, 2020, at about 10:40 am, Amos Roberts, 34, and Tyra Nance, 21, placed an order at a drive-through speaker at a Miami Gardens Burger King restaurant. The affidavit alleges that Nance drove the car while Roberts, who wore a black hoodie sweatshirt and black skull cap, sat in the backseat. Once the car was at the drive-through window and the cash register was open, Roberts allegedly pushed the cashier out of the way with a large assault-style firearm and took money from the cash tray. Roberts and Nance allegedly drove off with the money.

The criminal complaint affidavit also alleges that Roberts and Nance repeated the crime later that day, this time at a Miami Gardens Wendy’s restaurant. With Nance allegedly at the wheel, they placed an order at the drive-through speaker, then drove up to the payment window. Once the cash register was open, Roberts allegedly exited the back of the car carrying a rifle, which he pointed at the drive-through cashier. The cashier ran away from the register and Roberts allegedly grabbed money from the cash tray.

Officers investigated and located Roberts and Nance. They pulled the defendants over as they were driving a car that matched the one involved in the robberies. Officers found a black hoodie, black skull cap, and an AR15 style semi-automatic firearm inside the car. They arrested Roberts and Nance. The criminal complaint charges them with robbery and firearm offenses.

Roberts and Nance had their initial appearances and detention hearings today. They will be detained without bond pending trial.

Ariana Fajardo Orshan, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Miami Field Office, and Alfredo Ramirez III, Director, Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) made the announcement.

U.S. Attorney Fajardo Orshan commended the FBI, MDPD, and Miami Gardens Police Department for their investigative efforts and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office for its assistance. U.S. Attorney Cary O. Aronovitz is prosecuting this case.

During the current COVID-19 health crisis, the United States Attorney’s Office and its federal, state, and local law enforcement partners continue investigating and prosecuting all forms of crime in South Florida.

This case involved the U.S. Attorney’s Office Violence Reduction Partnership (VRP) initiative. Through the VRP, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and its federal and local law enforcement allies have sought to dismantle the most violent criminal networks that plague communities throughout the Southern District of Florida.

