AMCON Distributing Adds Dual Listing on NYSE Texas

OMAHA, NE – August 12, 2026 (STL.News) AMCON Distributing Company (NYSE American: DIT) is expanding its presence in the U.S. public markets with a dual listing on NYSE Texas, adding another trading venue for the Omaha-based convenience and foodservice distributor while maintaining its existing primary listing.

The company announced Wednesday that its common shares will officially begin trading on NYSE Texas on Aug. 13, 2026. AMCON will continue to maintain its primary listing on the NYSE American and will use the same DIT ticker symbol on both exchanges.

The move does not represent a transfer away from NYSE American. Instead, the company is adding NYSE Texas as a secondary listing, an important distinction for existing shareholders.

NYSE Texas allows qualified companies to dual-list while retaining their primary exchange listing.

AMCON Points to Growing Texas Business Presence

AMCON Chairman and CEO Christopher H. Atayan tied the decision to the company’s expanding relationship with Texas and the state’s growing importance as a U.S. business and financial center.

AMCON said its growth in Texas has been an important part of the company’s broader expansion. Management views the NYSE Texas listing as consistent with its long-term strategy and focus on shareholder value.

The listing also places AMCON among a growing group of publicly traded companies establishing a presence on NYSE Texas.

NYSE Texas is a fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas. Its emergence adds another dimension to Texas’ growing role in U.S. financial markets, which historically have been centered primarily in New York.

What the Dual Listing Means for DIT Shareholders

For AMCON investors, the most important point is that the company’s primary listing is not changing.

AMCON shares will remain listed on NYSE American under DIT. The NYSE Texas listing provides an additional exchange on which the company’s shares can trade under the same ticker.

NYSE says qualified companies can dual-list on NYSE Texas while maintaining their primary listings.

A dual listing can potentially broaden a company’s market presence and strengthen its connection to a particular geographic business community. It does not, however, change the underlying economics of the company or guarantee increased trading activity, liquidity or a higher stock price.

For AMCON, which is considerably smaller than many nationally recognized public companies, investors should keep the distinction between corporate fundamentals and the exchange-listing announcement in perspective.

AMCON Reports Stronger Fiscal Third-Quarter Results

The NYSE Texas announcement follows AMCON’s latest quarterly earnings report.

For its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2026, AMCON reported fully diluted earnings per share of $2.85 and approximately $2.7 million in net income available to common shareholders.

The company’s wholesale distribution operation generated approximately $824.7 million in quarterly revenue and operating income of approximately $9.2 million.

Those figures highlight the scale of AMCON’s distribution business despite the company’s relatively small public-market capitalization.

AMCON operates through two primary business areas: wholesale distribution and natural and organic retail stores.

Its wholesale operations distribute a wide variety of consumer products used by convenience stores and foodservice businesses, including beverages, candy, groceries, tobacco products, frozen and refrigerated foods, foodservice products, automotive supplies, and health and beauty products.

AMCON’s subsidiaries include Team Sledd LLC and Henry’s Foods Inc.

According to the company, its distribution network serves customers across 34 states from 13 distribution centers located in Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Healthy Edge Adds Retail Business

AMCON also operates a smaller retail segment through its Healthy Edge Retail Group.

The company currently operates 15 health and natural product retail stores across the Midwest and Florida.

That operation gives AMCON exposure to both wholesale distribution and direct-to-consumer retail, although wholesale distribution represents the overwhelming majority of the company’s revenue.

The company’s combination of distribution centers, convenience-store customers, foodservice operations and specialty retail stores has created a business with substantial annual sales relative to AMCON’s stock-market valuation.

AMCON Continues Paying Quarterly Dividend

AMCON also recently announced another quarterly cash dividend.

The company’s board declared a $0.12-per-share quarterly dividend, payable Aug. 28, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 7.

The dividend provides another component for investors evaluating DIT beyond quarterly earnings and revenue growth.

Dividend payments are determined by the board and are not guaranteed to continue at the current rate.

DIT Stock Remains Thinly Traded

One of the most important considerations when examining AMCON stock is its relatively low trading volume.

Available market data show DIT has a 52-week trading range of approximately $59.15 to $95.59. The shares have recently traded much closer to the lower portion of that range than the upper end.

The stock’s relatively small public float and low average trading volume can result in price movements that would be unusual for larger, more liquid publicly traded companies.

That characteristic should be considered when interpreting short-term percentage moves in DIT.

A stock trading only hundreds or a few thousand shares during some sessions can move substantially when relatively modest buy or sell orders reach the market.

For that reason, traditional technical indicators can also be less reliable for DIT than they might be for heavily traded securities.

Technical Picture Shows DIT Below Earlier Highs

From a technical-analysis perspective, AMCON shares have been operating well below their 52-week high.

DIT fell as low as $59.15 on July 23, according to historical market data, after trading considerably higher earlier in its 52-week period.

The $59 area therefore represents an important recent reference point for traders watching potential support.

On the upside, the stock would need to establish sustained trading above its recent range before a more convincing technical recovery could be established.

Earlier technical readings during 2026 showed weakness across several moving averages and momentum indicators, but those readings should not be presented as current trading signals without updated calculations.

That caution is particularly important for AMCON because of the stock’s unusually low trading volume. A small number of transactions can materially influence the closing price and, consequently, indicators calculated from that price.

The NYSE Texas listing may draw additional attention to DIT, but investors will need to watch actual trading volume after the Aug. 13 listing to determine whether the additional venue has any meaningful effect on liquidity.

NYSE Texas Adds to Changing Exchange Landscape

AMCON’s decision comes as Texas seeks a larger role in U.S. capital markets.

NYSE Texas describes itself as a fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas. Companies that meet its requirements can establish a dual listing while maintaining their primary listings elsewhere.

The exchange’s growth is part of a broader shift that has brought additional financial-market infrastructure to Texas.

For AMCON, the decision carries both practical and symbolic significance. The company retains its established NYSE American listing while establishing a formal capital-markets presence in a state management describes as important to its growth.

What Investors Should Watch Next

The immediate milestone comes Thursday, Aug. 13, when AMCON’s NYSE Texas listing becomes effective.

Investors can then watch whether the additional listing produces any measurable change in trading activity.

More important over the longer term will be AMCON’s operating performance.

The company’s latest quarter showed improved profitability, including $2.85 in fully diluted earnings per share and approximately $2.7 million in net income available to common shareholders. Its wholesale operation continues to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in quarterly revenue.

Future earnings, margins, cash flow, acquisitions, distribution expansion and dividend decisions are likely to have substantially greater influence on AMCON’s long-term valuation than the addition of another exchange listing.

Still, the NYSE Texas move gives AMCON another platform in the public markets and strengthens its connection with a state that management considers important to the company’s future.

For shareholders, the central point is straightforward: AMCON is adding an exchange, not replacing one. DIT remains primarily listed on NYSE American and begins trading on NYSE Texas under the same ticker on Aug. 13.

Market information is provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Stock prices and technical indicators can change rapidly, and investors should conduct independent research before making investment decisions.