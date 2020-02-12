Alton man Dan Eliud Moncada-Gonzalez sentenced for attempting to entice minor via social media

(STL.News) – A 23-year-old man has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Dan Eliud Moncada-Gonzalez pleaded guilty Nov. 25, 2019.

Today, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez sentenced Moncada-Gonzalez to 120 months in federal prison. In handing down the sentence, the court noted his behavior was not a lapse in judgment as the defense attempted to portray, adding that Moncada-Gonzalez was provided multiple opportunities to stop his conduct. He was further ordered to serve five years on supervised release following completion of his prison term, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. Moncada-Gonzalez will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

In June 2019, Moncada-Gonzalez enticed an individual he believed to be a 13-year-old female on a social media application. During his conversations, he sent multiple unsolicited sexually-explicit images of himself and others and described sexual acts he desired to perform with the minor.

Moncada-Gonzalez then requested to meet in person at an agreed upon location. There, he expected to engage in sexual activity with the minor. Law enforcement took him into custody upon his arrival.

At the time of his arrest, Moncada-Gonzalez had condoms, lubricant, oral gel and marijuana with him.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigations Task Force conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Mitchell and Claire Nguyen prosecuted the case. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.

