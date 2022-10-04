All the planets are aligning for India; it looks like India’s time has really come: Anshul Saigal

“FMCG consumption space is likely to do well because steel and copper prices have come off. The prices of all these hard commodities have come off and as a result, the gross margin contraction that we saw in the first quarter of this year seems to be easing off and progressively the outlook is for margins to expand and so there will be some pressure in certain segments of the market,” says

We are just falling prey to global cues. Today fortunately was an up day and so stepping into a good Dussehra, I am wondering whether the momentum is going to continue up until Diwali or not?



It is quite interesting vis-a-vis what is happening in the markets. On the one hand, if you speak with 10 people, 9 will tell you that there is too much uncertainty and we should sit out of the markets but on the other hand, we have moves like the one that we have today and the markets have held up quite well in comparison to some of the competing markets.

Clearly, participation in the markets is quite low. In fact, anecdotally, I can tell you that the HNI leverage in the market is really at an all-time low this time and that is on account of their belief that this is a market in which one has to be cautious.

When this is the make-up of the markets, typically markets end up surprising everyone on the upside and clearly that is what is played out through most of the part of this year other than maybe two-three months prior to June. Also FIIs have shown interest. Clearly, India is the most favoured market in comparison to some of the other competing markets, emerging markets, etc and that trend in judgement is only going to catch pace as we move ahead.

« Back to recommendation stories

The world is finding the door to run out of China because they believe that if there is a tit for tat sort of freeze on assets of foreigners in China, if the US was to freeze Chinese assets in the US, then they do not want to be in the position of frozen assets. So, they are looking for that door to run out of China and clearly we have seen China’s weight in MSCI emerging market come down by as much as 8%. India’s weight in comparison has gone up by about 7%.

So, all the planets are aligning for India. Growth domestically is strong. Technically we are positioned very well for this market to have tailwinds and it looks like India’s time has really come, this is cliché but it looks like the cliché is coming true now.

What is the view when it comes to the entire consumption basket? While high valuations continue to remain a bit of a pain point, do you believe that even inflationary concerns would make one cautious on the sector by and large?



That may be true, although inflation has eased off a little bit but just on food prices, we are priming for food price inflation next year and whichever FMCG company caters to that segment will see price increases or quantity decline. As a result, that segment may see some pressure but other than that, there are various other segments.

FMCG consumption space is likely to do well because steel and copper prices have come off. The prices of all these hard commodities have come off and as a result, the gross margin contraction that we saw in the first quarter of this year seems to be easing off and progressively the outlook is for margins to expand and so there will be some pressure in certain segments of the market. In other segments, it looks like there are tailwinds for growth and also for margin expansion. One cannot paint the whole sector with the same brush but there are obviously opportunities and headwinds in parts of this segment of the market.

