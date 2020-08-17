Alien Eduardo Aguilar-Arellano Sentenced for Illegal Reentry of an Aggravated Felon

(STL.News) – Eduardo Aguilar-Arellano, 35, of Mexico, illegally present in the United States and residing in Johnston County, North Carolina, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison. On February 11, 2020, Aguilar-Arellano pled guilty to one count of illegal reentry of an aggravated felon.

According to court documents, Aguilar-Arellano, was excluded, deported, and removed from the United States on April 28, 2015, at El Paso, Texas, after having been convicted of Second Degree Rape, an aggravated felony, on April 8, 2008, in the Superior Court of Johnston County, North Carolina.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Gabriel Diaz prosecuted the case.

