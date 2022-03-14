Albuquerque: Evan Lemmon Accused of Bank Robberies

Albuquerque man, Evan Lemmon appears in court accused of a series of bank robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Evan Lemmon, 28, of Albuquerque, appeared in federal court today for a detention hearing, charged with nine counts of bank robbery. Lemmon will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled.

According to a criminal complaint, from Sept. 28, 2021, to March 7, 2022, Lemmon allegedly committed nine bank robberies in Albuquerque following a similar pattern. Each time, Lemmon allegedly entered the banks wearing a cap, face covering, and a glove on his right hand and passed a similar note to a teller. After the tellers complied, Lemmon allegedly fled on foot to a car parked nearby and left the scene.

On March 7, the day of the ninth robbery, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Lemmon’s residence. Investigators allegedly recovered cash consistent with the ninth robbery as well as clothing allegedly resembling what was worn in several of the robberies.

“If you rob a bank, expect the FBI and our partners to do everything we can to bring you to justice,” said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office Raul Bujanda. “Rob a lot of banks, and our determination to find you becomes that much stronger. We worked closely with the Albuquerque Police Department to end this crime spree before someone got hurt. The FBI’s time-tested strategy for solving bank robberies still fits like a glove: teams of our special agents and intelligence analysts combing through every lead, working alongside local law enforcement counterparts, focused on the capture and successful prosecution of the offender.”

A complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Lemmon faces up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI’s Albuquerque Violent Crime and Gang Task Force and the Albuquerque Police Department’s Investigate Support Unit (ISU) investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Jaymie L. Roybal is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today