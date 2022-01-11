Politics

Alabama Governor Ivey’s State of the State Address 2022

January 11, 2022
Maryam Shah

MONTGOMERYAL (STL.News) At the invitation of the Alabama House of Representatives, Governor Kay Ivey will deliver the annual state of the state address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.  Central Standard Time in the Old House Chamber of the State Capitol.

The State of the State Address will be available via a live webcast at:  http://www.ebmcdn.net/webcast/flash/aptv/apt2-jw8-sbr-crimson.html and via a live newscast through local news stations across the state at 6 p.m.