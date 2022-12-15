Airtel deploys captive private network at Mahindra's Chakan unit in partnership with TechM

Telecom operator has deployed 5G based captive private network at Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility in partnership with IT firm , the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

This deployment makes Mahindra’s facility India‘s first 5G-enabled auto manufacturing unit.

“Our 5G solution for enterprise will transform manufacturing operations in the country. We are thrilled to partner Tech Auto to demonstrate this transformation and have made the Chakan manufacturing facility India’s first 5G-enabled auto manufacturing unit.This is just the beginning, and I am certain we will showcase many more innovative use cases that will help redefine manufacturing in India,” Business Director and CEO Ajay Chitkara said.

The company claimed that its ‘5G for Business’ solution has significantly enhanced Chakan’s network connectivity that has resulted in improved speeds for software flashing, a critical operation for all vehicular dispatches.

“Our collaboration with Airtel is aimed at enhancing customer experience through digitally powered new-age platforms and solutions. We are confident that this partnership will help unlock opportunities across industries to improve productivity, drive intelligent network-led enterprise digitalisation, and spur innovation,” Tech Mahindra president, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Manish Vyas said.