US ban on imports from China’s Xinjiang takes effect

A US ban on all imports of goods made in China’s Xinjiang region is due to come into force today.
It is a major exporter of cotton and tomatoes but is also where Uighurs and other Muslim groups are being held in detention camps.
There are concerns that it could cause further problems to the global supply chain.
The ban intensifies pressure on Beijing over allegations of rights violations that took place in the Xinjiang region against Muslim Uyghur and other minorities.
China denies the claims and has warned of retaliatory measures.
Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing, China.
