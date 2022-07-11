Ukraine action nothing short of remarkable

Russia’s war on Ukraine: ‘What Ukraine has done has been nothing short of remarkable’
Russian troops pursued their “relentless” shelling of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region as Russia seeks to push deeper into Donetsk to consolidate its hold over the entire Donbas region. For more analysis on the latest developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, FRANCE 24 is joined by Peter Zalmayev, Director of the Eurasian Democracy Initiative. He asserts that “Ukraine has been more successful than many expected, from the beginning of this war,” in holding off the Russian advances. “Considering that the enemy’s side outguns and outnumbers Ukraine almost ten to one, in some cases, what Ukraine has done has been nothing short of remarkable,” says Mr. Zalmayev.
