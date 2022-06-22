Putin’s Missile Raid In Kharkiv – Cluster Munitions Used In Mykolaiv – Kyiv Holds On To Azot Plant
Russia has renewed its attack on the Kharkiv region, killing 15 civilians on June 22. Ukraine said Russia is trying to recapture its second-largest city, trying to make it a “frontline city.” Local police have accused Russia of using Uragan multiple rocket launchers in the region. Volodymyr Zelensky claims that Ukraine’s Army is strengthening its defense in the Luhansk region. Meanwhile, Zelensky’s adviser Mikhail Podoliak said Russia exists only by attacking other states. Zelensky has again called for EU sanctions on Russia as the battle in eastern Ukraine intensifies. The US said it stands firmly behind Lithuania & NATO’s commitment to defend it after Russia warned the country over the rail transit ban.
