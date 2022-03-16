China at ‘great risk’ of missing GDP target

Citi Private Bank’s Li-Gang Liu says the recent “quasi-lockdowns” in major Chinese cities will affect the Chinese economy.

Mr. Liu said there is a “great risk” when it comes to China’s current GDP target, especially when major manufacturing cities such as Shenzhen are in lockdown.

“We think, at this moment, the government has set a rather ambitious gross target at five point five percent,” he told Sky News Australia.

“The Chinese government may need to take a different, more effective approach in dealing with the outbreaks.”

