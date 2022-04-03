Are Russian troops retreating or preparing for attack

Kyiv region: Are Russian troops retreating or preparing for another attack?
– Warning! This report contains images some may find disturbing. –
Ukrainian forces say Russian troops have either withdrawn or been repelled from the entire region around Kyiv. But soldiers moving into villages and towns around the capital find scores of dead civilians.
The defense ministry says its forces have retaken more than 30 towns and villages. For weeks, battles north of the capital region kept Russian forces from advancing. But now, some of the true cost of that resistance is becoming clear as Ukrainian soldiers and members of the Red Cross enter these locations.
