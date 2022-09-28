Ahead of Market: 10 things that will decide D-St action on Thursday

New Delhi: Bears continued to dominate the D-Street on Wednesday as the benchmark indices plunged for the sixth straight session. Nifty and Sensex dropped around 0.9 per cent each.

Broader markets largely outperformed, with Nifty Midcap 100 ending lower by 0.3 per cent. Sectorally, all indices, barring auto, IT and pharma, ended in the red.

Here’s how analysts read the market pulse:

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said, “Nifty is now placed at the crucial support of 16,800 level as per the concept of change in polarity. The said level has been a crucial value area in the past and has witnessed significant moves from its supports and its resistances in the past. Having declined down to the support, there is a possibility of a minor pullback rally in the market from near 16,800-16,750 levels in the next 1-2 sessions. Immediate resistance is placed at 17,000 levels.”

Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities, said, “Benchmark indices closed in the red with Nifty50 closing with a cut of 0.87 per cent and Sensex closing 0.89 per cent lower today led by liquidity withdrawal measures and interest rate hike scenario. INR depreciated around 0.50 per cent and touched an all-time low of 81.9525. Selling is seen in banks, oil & gas, and metal indices while some buying was seen in Auto, IT, and Pharma stocks.”

That said, here’s a look at what some key indicators are suggesting for Thursday’s action:



US stocks rebound

Wall Street stocks rose early Wednesday after the Bank of England’s surprise intervention in the British bond market pushed down bond yields in Britain and the United States.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 per cent at 29,246.42. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 per cent to 3,660.12, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.1 per cent to 10,838.47.

European shares pare losses



European shares rallied from session lows led by the UK’s blue-chip index after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to stabilise the market shaken by the British government’s mini-budget.



The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.6% by 1200 GMT after falling nearly 2% earlier in the session as an intensifying energy crisis in the region, and the relentless surge in global bond yields fuelled worries about a recession.

Tech View

On the daily charts, a small negative candle was established with a long upper shadow. This market action signals the formation of a high wave or Doji-type candle pattern. Normally, such formation after a reasonable weakness calls for a pullback rally from the lows. But the overall market trend is still weak, and there is no confirmation of any buying emerging from the lows.

Stocks showing bullish bias

Momentum indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish trade setup on the counters of

, , Lupin, and Silly Monks.



The MACD is known for signalling trend reversals in traded securities or indices. When the MACD crosses above the signal line, it gives a bullish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see an upward movement and vice versa.

Stocks signalling weakness ahead

The MACD showed bearish signs on the counters of

, , CG Power, and Saksoft. A bearish crossover on the MACD on these counters indicated that they had just begun their downward journey.

Most active stocks in value terms

RIL (Rs 1,846 crore), Infosys (Rs 981 crore),

(Rs 975 crore), (Rs 952 crore) and TCS (Rs 829 crore) were among the most active stocks on NSE in value terms. Higher activity on a counter in value terms can help identify the counters with the highest trading turnovers in the day.

Most active stocks in volume terms



(Shares traded: 12.29 crore), (Shares traded: 11.5 crore), PNB (Shares traded: 8.53 crore), and (Shares traded: 7.17 crore) were among the most traded stocks in the session on NSE.

Stocks showing buying interest

Shares of

, and Cipla witnessed strong buying interest from market participants as they scaled their fresh 52-week highs, signalling bullish sentiment.

Stocks seeing selling pressure

Shares of

, Oil India, NALCO, , IOC and LIC were among those that witnessed strong selling pressure and hit their 52-week lows, signaling bearish sentiment on the counters.

Sentiment meter favours bears

Overall, market breadth favoured losers as 2,161 stocks ended in the red, while 1,277 names advanced.

