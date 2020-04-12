Health

Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed

04/11/2020
DES MOINES, IA (STL.News) The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 122 additional positive coronavirus cases for a total of 1,510 positive cases.  There have been an additional 1,057 negative tests for a total of 15,622 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 3 deaths were also reported.

  1. Crawford County, older adult (61-80 years)
  2. Johnson County, elderly adult (81+)
  3. Madison County, older adult (61-80 years)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 122 individuals include:

  1. Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  2. Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  3. Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
  4. Bremer County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
  5. Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  6. Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
  7. Clinton County, 4 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  8. Dallas County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  9. Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  10. Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  11. Jefferson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  12. Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
  13. Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
  14. Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  15. Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  16. Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
  17. Marshall County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  18. Muscatine County, 8 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
  19. Polk County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years)
  20. Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years)
  21. Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  22. Wapello County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
  23. Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  24. Woodbury County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here.  In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19.  The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or (800) 244-7431.  The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

