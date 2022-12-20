Abans Holdings IPO: Here's how to check allotment status

Abans Holdings, whose Rs 345.6 crore initial public offer (IPO) barely managed to through during the bidding process, is likely to announce the allotment of shares on Tuesday, December 20.

The IPO of the diversified financial services player was subscribed 1.1 times. The issue was open for subscription between December 12-15 in the price range of Rs 256-270 per share.

The quota reserved for retail bidders was subscribed merely 40%, whereas HNI quote fetched 1.48 times bids. The allocations for institutional bidders were booked 4.10 times.

Incorporated in 2009, Abans Holdings, the financial services arm of Abans Group, is engaged in financial services, gold refining, jewellery, commodities trading, agricultural trading and warehousing, software development and real estate.

The majority of the brokerages are dicey on the counter, considering their rich valuations, high competition, low market shares and lesser known brand. There was not much activity for the counter in the grey market.

Investors, who had bid for the issue, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx



2) Under the issue type, click Equity



3) Under the issue name, select Abans Holdings Limited in the dropbox



4) Write the application number



5) Add the PAN card ID



6) Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ and hit submit.

One can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited (https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries after the issue is completed.



1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html)



2) Select one of the three available servers



3) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised



3) You will be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Beneficiary ID or PAN ID



4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 3



5) Hit search.

Bidders who could not get allotment in the IPO may see the initialisation of refunds on December 21, and those who would be allotted shares may see the credit of shares in the Demat account by December 22. The counter may get listed by December 23.

