A full-throttle Christmas: Our guide to the best gifts for car lovers 



With last-minute Christmas shopping panic setting in, what do you buy for the motorist who has everything?Well there are plenty of motoring-themed festive options to suit every budget out there if you shop around.Perfect for young driversOn sale this week, YoungDriver has launched a junior electric car for children aged four to ten called Firefly Sport costing £11,500, for use on private land only. In the driving seat: A young driver in a Firefly Sport – an electric car for children which costs £11,500Built near Kenilworth, Warks, using all-British parts, this new battery powered Firefly Sport is produced by UK-based Young Driver Motor Cars — a sister company to Young Driver, the world’s largest under-17s driving school.Children can try out the car for themselves by taking taster lessons at 45 of Young Driver training centres across the UK, costing £20 for a 15-minute test drive. Visit youngdriver.com.For parents or collectors with deeper pockets, the Little Car Company (thelittlecar.co) based at Bicester Heritage, Oxon, may appeal. The rapidly expanding firm produces working electric mini versions of classics including the Aston Martin DB5 Junior (from £35,000), a gadget-laden ‘No Time To Die’ James Bond version (from £90,000), as well as a Ferrari Testa Rossa J and a Bugatti Baby II based on the original Type 359).Brand specialsSocks are a Christmas present staple – but would you pay £31,000 for a few jaunty pairs — with a new car thrown in? Vauxhall is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its Corsa super-mini with a new fully electric Corsa-e Anniversary Edition limited to 1,000 numbered vehicles in the UK and available to order only online. Each comes with a presentation boxed set of collectors’ socks with both the classic and modern versions of the Vauxhall chequered tartan.Aston Martin once offered for sale pairs of embossed leather underpants.Today’s branded offerings are more mainstream and stretch from a humble mug (£18) and torch (£30) to F1 cap (£35), set of 12 Callaway golf balls (£86) and a canvas rucksack (£395). Easy rider: The Firefly Sport is produced by UK-based Young Driver Motor Cars and can be driven on private land onlyIf you can afford a sporty Aston DBX crossover, you might stretch to matching leather luggage costing £3,671 for a four-piece and £5,506 for a six-piece set. See amwparts.com/product -category/merchandiseFormer Jaguar and Aston Martin designer Ian Callum is now using his design skills to create thrilling items, including furniture and whisky. He’s produced a limited single malt Scotch whisky in a unique bottle — ‘Callum 529 by Annandale’ — costing £350 and derived from a unique cask. Details at: callumdesigns.comLuxury marque Bentley has a range of gifts to match its models — but not all need break the bank. They include a new Bentley Momentum Intense Eau de Parfum (£49 to £69.50), Birkin Teddy Bear (£45), sterling silver cuff-links (£195): shopbentley motors.com/collections/giftsHands on experienceDriving days are a popular experience-based present —whether a sports car or classic on the open road, or a supercar on the track. Great Driving Days, based in Bromsgrove, Worcs, has cars from the 1960s to 90s, including a Jaguar E-Type, and offers ‘Classic Tasters’ — 60-minute guided experiences — from £49, as well as road trips, driving trails, and dailly hire, with special Christmas offers. Details at greatdrivingdays.co.ukTrack Days provides supervised experiences on racetracks around the UK Whether you fancy driving supercars such as Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porsches, or a tank. Youngsters as young as six can experience a range of high-speed passenger rides. Details at trackdays.co.ukGolf fans may appreciate tickets to next year’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (September 12-17) which combines action on the course with the likes of Rory McIlroy, along with a mini motor show of the latest BMW cars and motorbike, plus live music.Controversial electric scooters are being touted hard for sale this Christmas.But beware. Only those hired from an authorised government trial operator can be ridden on the road.Privately bought and owned scooters can be used only on private land and it is currently illegal to use them on public highways.Merry Christmas! Sweet on Bentley honey Now here’s a treat from Bentley. The firm, famed for its luxuriously sport and rakish grand touring cars, may have as its symbol the ‘Flying B’.But it also has its own colony of more than 600,000 ‘Flying Bees’ — spread across ten active beehives at its headquarters campus and manufacturing plant in Crewe — ending the year having produced a record harvest of around 1,000 jars of exceptional honey Buzzing: Bentley has its own colony of more than 600,000 ‘Flying Bees’ – spread across ten active beehives at its headquarters campus and manufacturing plant in CreweBut it’s not for sale. Instead, it will be shared among colleagues and visitors to the factory whose 4,000 employees at Crewe currently build five model lines and plans to be fully electric by 2030.At the plant’s ‘Excellence Centre for Honey Production’ each frame from the hive ‘is spun to extract every last drop’ before the honey is carefully drained, filtered, decanted and bottled.Bentley’s swarm has grown from a colony of 120,000 indigenous honey bees which took up residence in May 2019 as part of Bentley’s wider green plans to promote biodiversity.

