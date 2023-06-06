9 Indicted in Joint Task Force Alpha Investigation as Part of Takedown of Migrant Smuggling Organization

9 Alleged Human Smugglers Indicted – Jose Luis Avalos – Kristina Hardin – David Avalos-Solis – Nancy Orellana-Recinos – Dario Rey Gamboa – Diego Rean Gamboa – Cindy Marie Escobar – Adam Guerrero

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (STL.News) Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, and Francisco B. Burrola, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations El Paso, announced yesterday that the indictment against 9 alleged human smugglers was unsealed.

A federal grand jury indicted all 9 defendants on May 18, 2023. According to the indictment and other court records, Jose Luis Avalos, aka “El Gordo,” 40, of El Paso, Texas, allegedly led the human smuggling operation. Avalos and his wife, Kristina Hardin, 41, of El Paso, Texas, were arrested in El Paso on June 1, 2023, and detention hearings are set on June 7, 2023, to determine whether they will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled. If convicted, Avalos and Hardin each face 20 years in prison.

Avalos’ brother, David Avalos-Solis, 48, of Chaparral, New Mexico, was arrested on May 24, 2023, and will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled. If convicted, Avalos-Solis faces 10 years in prison.

Nancy Orellana-Recinos, 37, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and a citizen of Guatemala, was arrested in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, on June 1, 2023, and will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled. If convicted, Orellana-Recinos faces 20 years in prison and will be subject to deportation.

Dario Rey Gamboa, 19, and his twin brother Diego Rean Gamboa, aka “Sunny,” 19, both of Las Cruces, New Mexico, were arrested on May 23, 2023, and June 1, 2023, respectively. Dario Rey Gamboa was released on conditions, and Diego Rean Gamboa is pending a detention hearing to determine whether he will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled. If convicted, they each face 10 years in prison.

Cindy Marie Escobar, 42, of Lordsburg, New Mexico, was arrested on May 23, 2023, and is pending a detention hearing to determine whether she will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled. If convicted, Escobar faces 10 years in prison.

Justin Walker, 31, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, was arrested on May 27, 2023, and will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled. If convicted, Walker faces 10 years in prison.

A warrant for the arrest of Adam Guerrero, 38, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been issued.

An indictment is only an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland established Joint Task Force Alpha to marshal the investigative and prosecutorial resources of the Department of Justice, in partnership with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to enhance U.S. enforcement efforts against the most prolific and dangerous human smuggling and trafficking groups operating in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras. JTFA consists of federal prosecutors from border U.S. Attorney’s Offices, from the Criminal Division and the Civil Rights Division, along with law enforcement agents and analysts from HSI and CBP. The FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration are also part of the task force, along with other interagency partners.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and the U.S. Border Patrol investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Randy M. Castellano is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice