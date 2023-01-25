6 Best Places To Live In Lithuania (2023 updated)

Lithuania (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – If you are fed up with the tough and challenging life in Britain, then you must look into the idea of moving to Lithuania. It is a beautiful country and is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the world. We don’t blame you if you are looking for the best places to live in the country. Lithuania has so much to offer and it is an ideal place for people looking for a peaceful and beautiful country. In this post, we will give an insight into the best places to live in Lithuania

6 Best Places To Live In Lithuania

Let’s have a look at the 6 most attractive places to settle down in Lithuania. You can start your new life as an ex-pat by picking one of these beautiful places to live in.

1.Vilnius

Lithuania’s capital Vilnius is the largest city in the country. It offers a variety of job options for people belonging to all types of professionals. If you have a family, then it is an ideal choice to move to this city. It offers some of the best Universities and schools where your children can get a quality education.

The University fees are also affordable and will allow you to send your children to the best schools and Universities. The city has beautiful architecture and nature and attracts people from around the world. You can also rent out affordable and luxury housing at affordable prices. The citizens and residents living in Vilnius can get access to free healthcare.

2. Kaunas

Kaunas is the second largest city in Lithuania. The city offers cultural and academic facilities for the ex-pats and locals. It is the performing arts and entertainment hub and has several theaters including Kaunas Chamber Theatre, Kaunas Dance Theatre Aura, Kaunas Pantomime Theatre, Kaunas State Drama Theatre, Kaunas State Musical Theatre, and Kaunas State Puppet Theatre. If you love theater, then this city will entertain you in so many ways. It is a major economic hub as there are many industries located in the city. You can also get a lot of job opportunities here as the industry owners are always looking for recruits.

3. Klaip?da

This city is situated on the Baltic Sea coast. It is a port city and is the third largest city in Lithuania. The trade and other major logistics are handled through this city. It is a busy shipping hub and a lot of export and import activities take place in this port city. This opens many opportunities for people that are employed in the shipping sector.

4. Šiauliai

Šiauliai is located in the Northern part of the country. It is called “the city of the sun” and it is a popular legendary Hill of Crosses site. You can spot a lot of old statues and portraits of Christ and the Virgin Mary. Living in this city is affordable as the city offers accessible accommodation for travelers and expats. If you want to live in a city with fresh air, then settling in this city is the best choice for you. It is a perfect city for families and singles moving to a new country.

5. Kernav?

Kernav? is a small town and is the perfect place for people who want to move away from the busy city life. It is situated in southeast Lithuania and has a population of over 272 people. This small town is very close to the country’s capital, Vilnius. This place is praised and appreciated for its interesting history and archaeological value. Kernav? represents Lithuanian history and ranks at the top of the UNESCO World Heritage list.

You can also participate in many events and festivals that are held in the city throughout the year. The traditional Rasa festivals, Mindaugas coronation day celebration, and other popular festivals make this city one of the top tourist attractions in the world.

6. Palanga

Palanga is one of the busiest summer resorts in Lithuania. You can reach the town by road via Klaip?da and Šiaulia. If you love to spend time outdoors and under the sun, sea, and dunes then this place is ideal for you. The city has mesmerizing beauty and a population of over 20,000. The history of this city dates back to the 12th century.

It is exciting to live near museums and historical sites as you can visit them frequently on weekends. If you love beautiful botanical gardens in Palanga must be on your list to settle down. The city becomes extremely lively and offers many entertaining and cultural events.