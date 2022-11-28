30% chance of Sensex hitting 80,000 in 12 months: Morgan Stanley

NEW DELHI: While making a case for the bull run to continue in 2023 amid an up-trending profit cycle, a likely peak in short rates, and ebbing global macro risks relative to 2022, global brokerage Morgan Stanley sees a 30% probability of Sensex hitting 80,000 in the next 12 months.

In its latest report, Morgan Stanley’s India equity strategist Ridham Desai said the index would hit 68,500 by December 203 in the base case scenario.

“We assume that the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict (elevated commodity costs) do not spill over into 2023, domestic growth continues its strong path as per our forecasts, and the US does not slip into a protracted recession. Government policy remains supportive, and the RBI executes a calibrated exit. Sensex earnings compound 22% annually through F2025E,” Desai said.

In the base case scenario, Sensex will trade at a trailing P/E multiple of 25x, ahead of the 25-year average of 20x.

However, if earnings growth compounds 25% annually over F2022-25E, India is included in the global bond indices, resulting in nearly $20 billion of inflows over the subsequent 12 months, and commodity prices, including oil and fertilizer correct sharply, Sensex can hit 80,000 as well in the bull case scenario.

“At the helm of India’s outperformance has been government policy, including a structural rise in the domestic equity saving pool,a boost to corporate profit share in GDP,and a focus on FDI flows, which raised the share of FDI in BoP,allowing India to run monetary policy that is less sensitive to the US Fed,and reduced the equity market’s sensitivity to US growth conditions and oil prices,” Desai said.

The global investment firm has raised F2023 and F2024 EPS estimates by 5% and 7%, respectively, and is now 10% above the consensus number for F2024.

“Our EPS estimates imply an annual compounding of 22% from F2022 through F2025. While we expect the domestic bid on shares to continue and also predict buying by foreign portfolio investors, part of this demand will likely be met by renewed primary market activity,” it said.

Which stocks to buy?



MS is overweight on financials, technology, consumer discretionary and industrials and underweight on all other sectors. “Rising short rates, higher credit growth, and peaking credit costs imply outperformance for financials,” it said, adding that the growth in consumer discretionary is likely to be strong due to rising incomes, negative real rates and post Covid-19 surge in spending.

Stocks in focus include , , , , , , L&T, and .

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of The Economic Times)

