3 of the Most Common Causes of Water Contamination (Plus 3 Dangers)

(STL.News) Without clean drinking water, it’s impossible to stay healthy and fit for long. And luckily for most people in Western nations, accessing drinkable water directly from the tap is easy.

That said, contamination can occur, so understanding what causes it and why it’s dangerous is necessary to stay safe.

Causes of water contamination explored.

Lots of contaminants can compromise water supplies, with sources including:

Agriculture

The run-off of pesticides from farmland into the water, which is then supplied to communities, is a constant threat in rural areas.

Industry

Businesses can contaminate water sources with chemicals and waste involved in their industrial operations, resulting in various scandals over the years.

Sewage

The issue of sewage being dumped into lakes, rivers, and the sea is hitting the headlines at the moment, and this has an impact on drinking water as well.

Dangers of water contamination considered.

So why do we need to worry about this cause? Well, there are lots of problematic knock-on effects in place, such as:

Drinking contaminated water can dramatically increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease

As evidenced in the Camp Lejeune Parkinson’s disease scandal, serious degenerative diseases of this kind can be brought about unwittingly when water is suffused with substances not fit for human consumption.

Gastrointestinal problems are all but inevitable.

Our bodies are good at detecting unwanted and potentially dangerous substances that we ingest, and our immune systems respond rapidly. This is why the immediate effects of drinking contaminated water often include vomiting, diarrhea, and broader issues with our digestive systems.

These tend to have a knock-on effect on other aspects of our health, causing dehydration and yet rendering us unable to rehydrate because our bodies continue to expel any liquids we take onboard.

Death is a distinct possibility.

Whether it is brought about in the short term by the most severe cases of water contamination, or it happens weeks, months, or even years down the line, dying from drinking dirty water is always on the cards.

It’s a particular concern in developing nations, where safe drinking water supplies are not as widely available.

However, even those of us based in the West should not be complacent about the possibility of contamination occurring, because, as mentioned, it does happen and can be disastrous when it strikes.

How to detect and deal with water contamination

If you want to stay safe from contaminated water sources, you need to have your wits about you and not take any unnecessary risks.

Look out for any stories about potential contamination in your area or the regions you intend to visit if you are traveling.

Should you encounter water that smells unusual or tastes odd, these could be warning signs that contamination has occurred. However, this is not a universal rule because lots of dangerous substances are undetectable to our senses.

Sometimes the authorities will recommend that in order to drink tap water, it should first be boiled. This will deal with contaminants that are related to diseases and infections, such as bacteria and viruses.

However, there are lots of chemicals that will not break down through boiling, and so it won’t work in every case.

Water purification tablets serve a purpose in certain contexts, although they should not be seen as a permanent solution to drinking water contamination.

Wrapping up

So long as you are on the ball regarding the safety of your drinking water, you should have little to fear from contamination. Assuming that everything’s fine, or taking a risk for convenience’s sake, is when you expose yourself to dangers.