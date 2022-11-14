3 Crypto Projects Beating The Market: Big Eyes Coin, Binance Coin, and Uniswap – Bitrates

The crypto market is competitive. Only the strong survive. The bearish market of 2021-22 saw the resilience of many crypto projects.

This article talks about three tokens that have a place in your Investment portfolio and the reasons why.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The Timely Token for The Meme Community

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the token about to be launched on the Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain, and this entertaining project has plans to direct the flow of wealth into the world of Decentralized Finance. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plans to do this effectively by creating a platform with multiple income avenues.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project will be for every blockchain user. Traders, digital creators, and even developers will find their place in the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem. The native tokens of the project, BIG, will be officially launched soon, but users can take the opportunity to buy as many as possible while the token is still in its presale stage.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will provide its users with excellent features like no taxes on transactions and no fees as well. The ecosystem will be centered around its community of users, committed to charity and dedicated to self-sustainable projects and charity as well.

Big Eyes’ commitment to charity will be evident in its Visible Charity Wallet, which will have 5% of the total token supply and will be given to charities involved in ocean rehabilitation projects. There is no doubt that the Big Eyes (BIG) project is well on its way to overtaking top meme coins in the market.

Binance Coin (BNB): The Token With A Wide Range of Applications

Every cryptocurrency user is familiar with one of the world’s biggest and most popular exchange platforms, Binance. The digital exchange platform averages over one million transactions worth over 1.5 billion dollars every day. No doubt, Binance has become a major influence on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in general over the years.

The Binance Chain was created to serve as the underlying protocol for the Binance platform and Binance Coin (BNB), which was created as the functional token on Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain but was moved to the Binance Chain. With this new development, Binance gained control of the digital asset.

The Binance Coin (BNB) is a unique token that allows for flexible trading and discounted rates on the popular payment platform. The token also has several uses beyond the Binance Chain. With BNB, users can make credit card payments, collect loans, pay for travel arrangements, and a host of others. Binance burns a select amount of BNB tokens quarterly to reduce the total supply of the token.

Uniswap (UNI) is Removing Monopoly and Creating Trust

Uniswap (UNI) is one of the major decentralized projects where buyers and sellers can trade and exchange Ethereum-based tokens in a trustless manner. Uniswap (UNI) was built to eliminate the monopoly created by major decentralized exchanges and also to provide businesses with liquidity.

With the Uniswap (UNI) protocol, users can easily swap ERC-20 assets and there is no centralized authority to restrict transactions or block funds.

Uniswap (UNI) remains secure and private because it is an open-source project. This means that its underlying code is subject to critique and reviews from the development community.

The platform also provides users and developers with a means of acquiring capital through liquidity pools available on the network. They also get to earn profits when they add funds to a liquidity pool. UNI is the functional token of the Uniswap (UNI) protocol and can be traded on other exchanges.

Cryptocurrencies, in general, have come a long way in their collective journey of development. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Binance Coin (BNB), and Uniswap (UNI) are no exception, as these projects have gone through obstacles and have still come out on top. These coins will no doubt survive the market in years to come, and buyers can take advantage of this resilience.

Disclaimer: information contained herein is provided without considering your personal circumstances, therefore should not be construed as financial advice, investment recommendation or an offer of, or solicitation for, any transactions in cryptocurrencies.





